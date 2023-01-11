Ukraine to get first Bradley fighting vehicles in coming weeks

Ukraine will get the first batch of Bradley fighting vehicles in the coming weeks, Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder confirmed Tuesday during a press briefing.

“With the Bradleys as Deputy Secretary Cooper talked about last week, we’re — we’re looking at, you know, several weeks,” Ryder said.

Ryder noted that Ukrainian forces have already shown that they can successfully integrate Western weapons.

“So the Bradleys should be available — or will be available if not now then very soon as — at Graffenwoehr and that will be part of the training, the combined arms training that they do in Germany,” Ryder said.

In recent days, the Pentagon announced that it intended to provide at least 50 Bradley fighting vehicles with 500 TOW missiles and 250,000x 25mm ammonition to Ukrainian forces, as well as the required training to operate it.

According to some reports, like one from The War Zone, the U.S. will provide Ukraine with M2A2 Bradley vehicles in Operation Desert Storm (ODS) version.

That variant, an upgrade from the M2A2, was introduced to address some of the deficiencies that were found during Operation Desert Storm (ODS), from which it gets its ODS designation.