Ukraine to get fighter jets from France

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France will provide Ukraine with five Dassault Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets and will begin training Ukrainian pilots this summer.

The decision is part of a broader coalition effort to support Ukraine, similar to the European initiative to supply F-16 fighters.

In an interview with TF1 and France 2, Macron detailed the plan to bolster Ukraine’s air defense capabilities. “We’ll be launching a new cooperation program and announcing the transfer of Mirage 2000-5s — French fighter jets that will enable Ukraine to protect its soil and airspace,” Macron stated. “From tomorrow, we’re going to launch a pilot training program, followed by the transfer of these aircraft.”

The Mirage 2000-5, an upgraded version of the Mirage 2000 series, features improved radar systems and compatibility with advanced weaponry. Dassault Aviation produced approximately 600 Mirage 2000 jets, with half of them exported to countries such as Greece, the United Arab Emirates, and Taiwan. The Mirage 2000-5 variant is equipped with the RDY radar by Thales, which can detect typical targets at a range of 130 kilometers and simultaneously track eight targets while engaging four.

The RDY radar is particularly effective in detecting ground-hugging targets like cruise missiles and drones, including Shahed-type suicide drones, enhancing Ukraine’s ability to defend against a variety of threats. The Mirage 2000-5 is also compatible with the Mica air-to-air missile and Scalp cruise missiles, both of which France has already supplied to Ukraine.

The development of the Mirage 2000-5 began in the early 1990s, with the first production units delivered in 1997. This upgrade was aimed at modernizing the aircraft’s onboard systems, significantly enhancing its combat capabilities.

Macron’s announcement comes amid ongoing efforts by European nations to support Ukraine in its war with Russia. The coalition to supply F-16 fighters to Ukraine has already seen contributions from several countries, and France’s addition of the Mirage 2000-5s marks a further step in strengthening Ukraine’s defensive capabilities.