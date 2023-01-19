Ukraine to get Caesar mobile howitzers from Denmark

Denmark will arm Ukraine with modern self-propelled artillery systems to defend renewed Russian offensives on multiple fronts, according to Defense Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen

Defense Minister said on Thursday that Denmark will donate 19 French-made Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.

“We have been in continuous contact with the Ukrainians about the Caesar artillery in particular and I am happy that we have now received broad support from the Danish parliament to donate it to Ukraine’s freedom struggle,” Defence Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said in a statement.

Ukraine has already received 24 Caesar howitzers from France, which Ukraine has operated since late spring 2022.

Denmark will provide Ukraine a special 8×8 configuration of Caesar mobile howitzer mounted on Tatra Trucks chassis.

This weapon system, designed by Nexter, is the main armament of the French army’s artillery regiments as well as many foreign artilleries that have chosen this robust, high-performance gun. Designed for direct support of troops in contact or support in depth, it has proven its worth in numerous external operations.

As noted by the Nexter Group, Caesar 8×8 can carry up to 36 complete ammunition as well as a wide range of equipment according to operational needs (secondary weapons, electronic countermeasures, smoke, etc.). Its shielding offers a high level of ballistic and anti-mine protection (level 2A and 2B STANAG 4569) and antiIED protection.

The new artillery system has an automatic shell reloading system, whose speed can be configured according to the user’s operating modes (semi-automatic to automatic).