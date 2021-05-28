Ukraine tests new Bogdana truck-mounted artillery

Ukraine is conducting field tests of the new 2S22 Bogdana 155mm truck-mounted artillery, according to Armyinform.

The news agency has announced that the Kramatorsk Heavy Duty Machine Tool Building Plant (KZTS) and Ukrainian military are beginning testing of new 155mm artillery system.

“Today, on May 27, as part of the corresponding development work, the fire part of these tests took place. They are aimed at checking the design solutions and requirements of technical tasks implemented in this prototype of the weapon,” said in a report.

The 2S22 Bogdana is a new wheeled self-propelled howitzer (SPH) armed with a 155mm gun.

The new self-propelled artillery system, mounted on a Kraz truck chassis, was intended to destroy command posts, armoured and mechanised units, artillery batteries, communication posts and field fortifications.

The new mobile howitzer is fitted with a modern fire control system consists of a ballistic computer, a gun system computer. The display of the main fire control computer is located in the armored cab, however, there is also a gun display unit at the rear. It is used by the crew when the howitzer is deployed in firing position.

Is expected that the new artillery system will have a minimum range of 780m and is capable of hitting targets at ranges up to 40km (50 with new-developed rounds). The maximum rate of fire is 6 rounds per minute.