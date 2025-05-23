Ukraine, Sweden discuss modernizing Soviet-era jets

Ukraine is moving forward with plans to upgrade its air force capabilities through deeper cooperation with Sweden, following a high-level meeting between Ukrainian defense officials and representatives from Swedish aerospace firm SAAB.

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Deputy Minister for Aviation Development Oleksandr Kozenko met with a Swedish delegation led by Thomas Linden, head of SAAB’s Ukraine division.

The talks focused on strengthening the Ukrainian Air Force’s operational readiness through joint modernization efforts and future aircraft procurement.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

In a statement, Kozenko expressed appreciation for Sweden’s continued support. “We are grateful to the Swedish side for its unwavering support of Ukraine in the struggle for independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” he said.

A key topic of the meeting was the modernization of Ukraine’s Soviet-era aircraft fleet. Officials discussed integrating modern Swedish avionics, including advanced radars, electronic warfare systems, and self-protection suites, to enhance survivability and effectiveness in combat conditions.

Kozenko emphasized the mutual value of the collaboration. “Ukrainian-Swedish cooperation in this area will be mutually beneficial,” he said. “The Ukrainian side will enhance the capability of its aircraft, while the Swedish side will be able to learn from the combat experience gained through their use.”

The two sides also reviewed the prospect of transferring Swedish-manufactured aircraft to Ukraine. Discussions included not only the current state of agreements but also steps that would follow a favorable political decision regarding the supply of new air platforms.

While no formal deal was announced, both parties agreed to continue active consultations and technical discussions aimed at implementing the outcomes of the meeting.