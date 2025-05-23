type here...

Ukraine, Sweden discuss modernizing Soviet-era jets

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukraine is moving forward with plans to upgrade its air force capabilities through deeper cooperation with Sweden, following a high-level meeting between Ukrainian defense officials and representatives from Swedish aerospace firm SAAB.

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Deputy Minister for Aviation Development Oleksandr Kozenko met with a Swedish delegation led by Thomas Linden, head of SAAB’s Ukraine division.

The talks focused on strengthening the Ukrainian Air Force’s operational readiness through joint modernization efforts and future aircraft procurement.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

In a statement, Kozenko expressed appreciation for Sweden’s continued support. “We are grateful to the Swedish side for its unwavering support of Ukraine in the struggle for independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” he said.

A key topic of the meeting was the modernization of Ukraine’s Soviet-era aircraft fleet. Officials discussed integrating modern Swedish avionics, including advanced radars, electronic warfare systems, and self-protection suites, to enhance survivability and effectiveness in combat conditions.

Kozenko emphasized the mutual value of the collaboration. “Ukrainian-Swedish cooperation in this area will be mutually beneficial,” he said. “The Ukrainian side will enhance the capability of its aircraft, while the Swedish side will be able to learn from the combat experience gained through their use.”

The two sides also reviewed the prospect of transferring Swedish-manufactured aircraft to Ukraine. Discussions included not only the current state of agreements but also steps that would follow a favorable political decision regarding the supply of new air platforms.

While no formal deal was announced, both parties agreed to continue active consultations and technical discussions aimed at implementing the outcomes of the meeting.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Japan unveils laser cannon at DSEI

Daisuke Sato -
The Japan Ministry of Defense publicly displayed a vehicle-mounted high-power laser system at DSEI Japan 2025, offering a rare look at one of the...

South Korea’s firm to supply armor for Turkish Altay tank

Army

IDV launches new armored vehicle for land warfare

Army

China develops new SWS3 gun-missile system

Army

US Army to receive next-gen shoulder-fired weapon

Army

Japan debuts mobile firepower for island defense

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.