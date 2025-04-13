Ukraine showcases Tryzub laser weapon

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have publicly demonstrated their new domestic laser weapon system, known as “Tryzub”.

The system was presented by Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, with footage and technical details published by the defense-focused outlet Militarnyi.

According to the report, the Tryzub laser complex is capable of destroying attack drones, aerial bombs, and both cruise and ballistic missiles at ranges of up to 3,000 meters. It can also target helicopters, manned aircraft, and surveillance drones at distances reaching 5,000 meters.

Additionally, the system is designed to blind or disrupt sensors on aerial threats, including drones and cruise missiles, up to 10,000 meters away.

Video from the demonstration showed the Tryzub being used against a ground-based target and successfully blinding the optical system of a fiber-optic FPV drone. While the system includes an electro-optical targeting station, target acquisition is currently performed manually via joystick control, rather than through automated tracking. Observers noted that this may reflect the system’s prototype status, with additional features likely to be added as development continues.

Ukraine first revealed it was employing the Tryzub laser system in December 2024.

Vadym Sukharevskyi, commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, stated: “We can say that Ukraine is, as far as I know, the fifth country in the world that can claim to have a laser weapon. As of today, we can already shoot down aircraft at altitudes over two kilometers with this laser.”

In February 2025, officials confirmed that the Tryzub laser was developed by Ukrainian specialists within a matter of months and is currently undergoing trials to verify its performance and reliability under operational conditions.

The laser’s ability to target aerial threats silently and with high precision could prove essential as the country seeks cost-effective means to bolster its layered air defense architecture.