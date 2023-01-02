Ukraine receives hundreds of Senator armored vehicles from Canada

Canadian armored vehicle maker Roshel has delivered a hundred Senator high-tech armoured personnel carriers to Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Armoured, troop-carrying vehicles were delivered to Ukraine as part of Ottawa’s military aid to Ukraine and the support of patrons from Eastern Europe.

“Roshel company delivered over 100 vehicles. Over 300 on their way to Ukraine,” senior company representatives said.

The Senator is a newly developed armoured vehicle (the first Senator rolled off the line in 2018) designed for law enforcement and border patrol use.

The Ukrainian military actively used these vehicles during the counteroffensive in the East and South of the country. In addition, a batch of armored vehicles was handed over to the border troops to ensure security at the border with Belarus.

The military notes the good maneuverability characteristics of the Senator compared to the heavier American and Ukrainian armored vehicles.

The company said the body of the vehicle has been specifically designed to incorporate advanced heat and noise insulation materials providing an uncompromised level of comfort to its occupants. The vehicle is fully air-conditioned for comfort use in harsh environments.

The Senator’s perimeter armouring of the passenger compartment and engine bay is designed to provide protection up to CEN B7 ballistic protection level, but the Senator’s armour withstands stronger impact. The floor is fitted with blast protection to defend occupants in case of a simultaneous explosion of 2 DM-51 German ordnance hand grenades or equivalent light anti-personnel mines.