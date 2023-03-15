Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Ukraine launches joint tank ammunition production with NATO country

By Colton Jones
Image credit: UkrOboronProm

Ukraine’s state-run arms industry conglomerate UkrOboronProm recently announced that it had launched joint production of 125mm rounds for the tank and anti-tank guns with a European country in NATO.

“This is already the second munition, the production of which was launched by the conglomerate’s enterprises in close partnership with a NATO country abroad,” the news release says.

According to a press release from UkrOboronProm, the first batch of 125mm rounds for T-64, T-72 and T-80 main battle tanks has already been delivered.

For the first time, Ukraine launched its own production of ammunition: 82mm and 120mm mortar mines, 122mm and 152mm artillery shells, and now 125mm tank rounds.

“For security reasons, production has been moved outside the country, but our people participate in the creation of ammunition: designers, technologists, turners, foundries, etc,” Ukroboronprom said.

Ten Ukroboronprom staff had been killed at work during the war, with Russia constantly shelling arms production facilities. Some of the facilities had been completely destroyed, forcing the company to move production to safer areas.

Executive Editor

About this Author

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force soldier and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

