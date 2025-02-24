type here...

Ukraine increases artillery production amid war

By Dylan Malyasov
Courtesy Photo

Ukraine’s defense industry has manufactured 154 artillery systems in 2024, marking a record-breaking achievement, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The announcement was made during a press conference where Zelenskyy highlighted the rapid expansion of domestic military production.

“Last year, we produced 154 domestically made artillery systems. This is a record. In one year, 154 systems—this, in our view, is more than all NATO countries produced last year combined. This year, we will produce even more,” Zelenskyy stated.

Official statements from May 2024 indicated that Ukrainian defense production had reached a rate of 10 Bohdana self-propelled howitzers per month. By October, this output reportedly increased to up to 20 Bohdana wheeled self-propelled artillery units per month, underscoring a continuous upward trajectory in manufacturing capability.

Earlier, Denmark financed the procurement of 18 Ukrainian-manufactured Bohdana artillery systems, which have already been delivered to Ukraine’s armed forces. This pilot project set the stage for further cooperation between the two nations in defense-related procurement. Following this, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen announced a declaration of intent to further cooperate on defense procurement, amounting to approximately DKK 4.2 billion ($600 million).

Photo courtesy of KZVV

The 2S22 Bohdana self-propelled howitzer is a product of collaboration within the National Association of Ukrainian Defense Industries. The Kramatorsk Heavy Machine Building Plant and Ukrainian Armor jointly developed the system, with the latter serving as a subcontractor.

Ukraine’s push to scale up artillery production comes as part of broader efforts to enhance military capabilities amid ongoing war.

