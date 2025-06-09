Ukraine hits deep into Russia at Savasleyka airbase

Ukrainian forces have launched a targeted strike on Russia’s Savasleyka airbase in Nizhny Novgorod region, a key site for MiG-31K fighters armed with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The early morning attack on June 9 was carried out by Special Operations Forces in coordination with other elements of Ukraine’s defense forces.

The operation reportedly damaged two Russian military aircraft, possibly MiG-31 or Su-30/34 models.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, the operation struck the base that hosts Russian fighter aviation units, including the aircraft designated for carrying air-launched ballistic missiles.

“Preliminary data indicates damage to two enemy aircraft,” the military said.

The Militarnyi defense outlet, citing military sources, noted that although no satellite-detected heat anomalies were observed via NASA’s FIRMS system, Russian monitoring channels confirmed the presence of drones in the airspace during the 2–4 a.m. timeframe. They also reported alerts of possible jet-powered UAVs in the region.

Savasleyka airbase is considered a critical Russian military facility, routinely launching MiG-31K jets equipped with Kinzhal missiles for long-range strikes into Ukrainian territory. The base was previously targeted by Ukrainian forces in August 2023 during a large-scale drone raid that managed to penetrate Russian air defenses and damage infrastructure.