type here...

Ukraine hits deep into Russia at Savasleyka airbase

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Captures via Telegram

Ukrainian forces have launched a targeted strike on Russia’s Savasleyka airbase in Nizhny Novgorod region, a key site for MiG-31K fighters armed with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The early morning attack on June 9 was carried out by Special Operations Forces in coordination with other elements of Ukraine’s defense forces.

The operation reportedly damaged two Russian military aircraft, possibly MiG-31 or Su-30/34 models.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, the operation struck the base that hosts Russian fighter aviation units, including the aircraft designated for carrying air-launched ballistic missiles.

“Preliminary data indicates damage to two enemy aircraft,” the military said.

The Militarnyi defense outlet, citing military sources, noted that although no satellite-detected heat anomalies were observed via NASA’s FIRMS system, Russian monitoring channels confirmed the presence of drones in the airspace during the 2–4 a.m. timeframe. They also reported alerts of possible jet-powered UAVs in the region.

Savasleyka airbase is considered a critical Russian military facility, routinely launching MiG-31K jets equipped with Kinzhal missiles for long-range strikes into Ukrainian territory. The base was previously targeted by Ukrainian forces in August 2023 during a large-scale drone raid that managed to penetrate Russian air defenses and damage infrastructure.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russia hides Tu-160 bombers in America’s shadow

Dylan Malyasov -
Russia has quietly redeployed its Tu-160 strategic bombers to Anadyr airbase in the country’s far east, just 500 kilometers from the U.S. state of...

Ukraine tests new ballistic missile

Army

Lockheed wins $1.7B deal for ‘eyes of the Apache’

Army

China develops hybrid-powered tank

Army

Kremlin: no Russian bombers destroyed, only damaged

Aviation

Sweden orders next-gen U.S. radar

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.