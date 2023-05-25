Ukraine gets Japanese military vehicles

The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) will provide 100 light utility vehicles to Ukraine as it keeps fighting against Russia.

Local media reported that on 24 March was held a handover ceremony at the Defense Ministry at which two half-ton Type 73 Kogata light utility vehicles were on display.

During the ceremony, Japanese Vice Defense Minister Toshiro Ino handed a document to Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Korsunsky listing the three types of vehicles included in the donation.

Besides the Kogata, Japan will also provide Kohkidosha high-mobility vehicles and Morooka tracked dumpers.

“We hope the invasion ends as soon as possible and peaceful daily lives return,” Ino said. “We will provide as much support as we can.”

Under the Self-Defense Forces Law, vehicles used by the SDF cannot be transferred directly for free. So at first the vehicles must be recognized as old items that are no longer in use before being donated abroad.

The donation, which also includes 30,000 food rations, comes as Japan’s government is seeking to ease its military equipment transfer policy under a new national security policy that allows its military a greater offensive role, in a major break from its post-World War II self-defense-only principle.