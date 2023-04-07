Friday, April 7, 2023
type here...

Ukraine could receive Bastion armored vehicles from France

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukraine reportedly could receive a batch of Arquus-made Bastion armored vehicles, according to Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo, security and defense reporter.

“Company officials say talks on this have been ongoing for some time, but nothing finalized (24 in stock),” Elisabeth said on Twitter.

Previously also French media reported that Arquus Defense will provide Ukraine with 20 Bastion armored vehicles. These vehicles will be handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine soon, La Tribune reports.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to the company, the Bastion is a modular range of 12-tonne armored vehicles. Its chassis, developed on the VLRA 4×4 base, offers a combination of tactical performance, robustness and simplified maintenance.

The Bastion can host a full 8-soldier combat group, as well as comprehensive equipment thanks to its large internal volume.

The vehicle is multi-mission capable and is ideal for reconnaissance, forward command and control, patrol, security, escort, route clearance support, peacekeeping, EOD, and urban and close-quarters operations.

The French armored vehicle is already in service with many countries all over the world including Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Congo-Brazzaville, Chad, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Kosovo, Mali, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Somalia, Sweden, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia and Uganda.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the executive editor of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant READ MORE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2023 Defence Blog - online military magazine