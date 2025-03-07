UK secures Anduril drone deal for Ukraine

The UK government has signed an agreement with Anduril UK to supply Altius-600M and Altius-700M drones to Ukraine.

The deal, valued at nearly £30 million ($39 million), is backed by the UK-administered International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) and aims to enhance Ukraine’s ability to counter Russian aggression.

According to a press release from the UK Ministry of Defence, Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S), the procurement arm of the MoD, has led the collaboration with Anduril UK. Over the coming months, Ukraine’s armed forces will receive the drones, launchers, and spare parts.

Defence Secretary John Healey visited Anduril’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., ahead of a meeting with his U.S. counterpart, Pete Hegseth, at the Pentagon. His visit follows a high-level meeting in London, where world leaders, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, reaffirmed their commitment to providing Ukraine with military assistance.

The Altius-600M and Altius-700M drones, classified as loitering munitions, are designed for reconnaissance and strike missions. These systems can monitor an area before engaging targets, increasing battlefield situational awareness and precision strike capabilities.

During his visit, Healey highlighted the UK’s commitment to Ukraine’s security. “We are determined to achieve a secure, lasting peace in Ukraine, which means putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position to prevent any return to Russian aggression,” he said.

The UK has already supplied over 10,000 drones to Ukraine’s armed forces. In addition, the UK government has announced £1.6 billion in air defense missile assistance and a £2.26 billion loan from seized Russian assets to support Ukraine’s war effort.

Dr. Rich Drake, Managing Director of Anduril UK and Europe, underscored the importance of the partnership. “Anduril UK is proud to partner with the UK Government, working hand in glove to deliver vital capabilities for the UK and its Allies. Our focus on developing and deploying technology where and when it’s needed is at the core of everything we do – from the rapid delivery of Altius to Ukraine to the expansion of our presence here in the UK,” Drake said.

Since July 2024, the UK has provided over £5.26 billion ($6.7 billion) in military aid and financial support to Ukraine. This includes a £3 billion annual military aid commitment and additional funding through the IFU, which has received £1.3 billion in pledges from 10 allied nations.