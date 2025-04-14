UK eyes more A400M airlifters

The United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence is considering the purchase of additional A400M Atlas military transport aircraft as part of its ongoing Strategic Defence Review.

The move comes amid growing concerns over airlift capacity and long-term fleet resilience.

In a written response to Conservative MP Ben Obese-Jecty, Minister of State for Defence Maria Eagle stated that “all capability requirements, including those for tactical airlift, are being considered as part of the Strategic Defence Review process.”

Currently, the Royal Air Force operates 22 A400M aircraft, which serve as the backbone of the UK’s tactical and strategic air mobility. The A400M is capable of transporting up to 37 tons of cargo or 116 fully equipped personnel. With a top speed of 780 km/h and a range of up to 8,900 kilometers, the aircraft offers global reach and operational flexibility, including the ability to take off and land on unpaved runways and perform low-level tactical flight.

Officials have not yet confirmed a timeline or funding allocation, but internal discussions have pointed to the possibility of acquiring up to six more units by 2030. However, such a move would require navigating tight fiscal constraints, with defense planners weighing the procurement against broader budgetary pressures.

The A400M also supports aerial refueling, medical evacuation, and rapid deployment of troops and equipment. It replaced the UK’s fleet of 14 C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, which were officially retired on June 30, 2023.

Beyond the A400M, the Royal Air Force also operates eight C-17 Globemaster III strategic airlifters. With the C-17 line no longer in production, allied nations have limited options for large military transport aircraft, placing greater emphasis on existing fleets.