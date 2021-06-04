U.S. State Dept. approves $3.5 billion Apache helo sale to Australia

The U.S. Department of State has approved a potential sale of twenty-nine Boeing AH-64E Apache helicopters to Australia.

On June 03, 2017, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the Pentagon’s top arms broker, announced that the U.S. State Department has cleared possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Australia of AH-64E Apache helicopters and related equipment for an estimated cost of $3.5 billion.

If lawmakers clear a potential deal, negotiations will begin between the country and the supplier, during which the price and quantity are subject to change.

The pending deal includes Apache helicopters, as well as 64 T700-GE 701D engines (58 installed, 6 spares) and 29 AN/ASQ-170 Modernized Target Acquisition and Designation Sight/AN/AAR-11 Modernized Pilot Night Vision Sensors (M-TADS/PNVS), plus fire control radars and radar electronic units.

The AH-64E package would come with 85 AGM-114R Hellfire missiles, 2,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System Guidance Sections (APKWS-GS).

Also noted that the prime contractors involved in this program will be Boeing, Mesa, AZ; and Lockheed Martin, Orlando, FL.

“The proposed sale will improve Australia’s capability to meet current and future threats, and will enhance interoperability with U.S. forces and other allied forces,” the statement reads. “Australia will use the enhanced capability to strengthen its homeland defense and provide greater security for its critical infrastructure. Australia will have no difficulty absorbing these Apache aircraft into its armed forces.”