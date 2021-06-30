U.S. Navy orders more MH-60R anti-submarine helicopters

Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky division will build three more MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopters as replacement-in-kind for the U.S. Navy, according to a Defense Department contract announcement.

The Lockheed Martin Corporation has received a $129 million contract modification to increase the scope for the production and delivery of three MH-60R aircraft.

Work will be performed in Owego, New York (52%); Stratford, Connecticut (40%); and Troy, Alabama (8%), and is expected to be completed in May 2025.

As noted by Lockheed Martin, MH-60R is the most capable naval helicopter available today designed to operate from frigates, destroyers, cruisers and aircraft carriers.

The 19.76-meter-long and 5.1-meter-high chopper with a maximum cruising speed of 267 kph can handle multiple missions, including operations of warfare, search and rescue, and medical evacuation.