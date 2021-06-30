Wednesday, June 30, 2021
U.S. Navy orders more MH-60R anti-submarine helicopters

NewsMaritime Security
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
U.S. Navy photo courtesy of the French navy by Chief Petty Officer Bruno Gaudry

Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky division will build three more MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopters as replacement-in-kind for the U.S. Navy, according to a Defense Department contract announcement.

The Lockheed Martin Corporation has received a $129 million contract modification to increase the scope for the production and delivery of three MH-60R aircraft.

Work will be performed in Owego, New York (52%); Stratford, Connecticut (40%); and Troy, Alabama (8%), and is expected to be completed in May 2025.

As noted by Lockheed Martin, MH-60R is the most capable naval helicopter available today designed to operate from frigates, destroyers, cruisers and aircraft carriers.

The 19.76-meter-long and 5.1-meter-high chopper with a maximum cruising speed of 267 kph can handle multiple missions, including operations of warfare, search and rescue, and medical evacuation.

An infographic created about the MH-60R Sea Hawk Helicopter. U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Morgan K. Nall

Executive Editor

About this Author

Colton Jones
Colton Jones is technology editor for Defenсe Blog. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere.

