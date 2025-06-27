U.S. Navy awards $1.85B for next-gen attack subs

The U.S. Navy has awarded General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp. a contract modification valued at up to $1.85 billion for early construction and long lead-time materials tied to the next-generation Block VI Virginia-class submarines.

According to a Department of Defense announcement, the undefinitized contract action modifies a previously awarded agreement (N00024-24-C-2110) and directs work to be carried out across 19 states, with major activity concentrated in Sunnyvale, California; Tucson, Arizona; and Chesapeake, Virginia. Completion is expected by September 2035.

General Dynamics Electric Boat, based in Groton, Connecticut, is already the lead industrial contractor for the Virginia-class program, and this latest funding covers procurement of materials and components ahead of full construction. At the time of award, the Navy obligated $1.68 billion in fiscal year 2025 shipbuilding funds, which will remain available beyond the end of the fiscal year.

The Virginia-class Block VI submarines are expected to introduce enhanced undersea capabilities, including integration with unmanned undersea vehicles (UUVs) and expanded sub-surface communication functions.

According to SeaPower magazine, Rear Adm. David Goggins, Program Executive Officer for Submarines, said Block VI will “incorporate new seabed warfare capabilities,” a feature that could allow these submarines to operate at greater depths and along complex ocean terrain. “The key thing here is to really enable that organic subsea, seabed warfare capability for the first time,” Goggins said.

As reported by 19FortyFive, emerging Block VI innovations will likely enhance the ability to deploy unmanned systems and enable real-time undersea data exchange through wireless connectivity. These developments are expected to strengthen the Navy’s ability to conduct reconnaissance, counter-submarine operations, and mine-clearing missions using autonomous systems launched from submarine platforms.

Block V Virginia-class submarines already possess the capability to deploy unmanned systems through their vertical launch tubes. However, Block VI is expected to refine and expand these functions as part of the Navy’s broader investment in undersea dominance and distributed maritime operations.