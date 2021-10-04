U.S. Marine Corps to receive innovative fire control system for small arms

Israeli defense firm Smart Shooter, which makes innovative fire control systems for small arms, announced that the United States Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory, through its Rapid Capabilities Office (MCRCO), has recently purchased several SMASH 2000 systems for Test & Evaluation.

As noted by the company, the systems will be delivered this Fall.

The company has also signed cooperative research and development agreement with U.S. Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane). Under this agreement, the U.S. Navy will evaluate the use of SMASH technology on ships and vessels for Counter-UAS purposes.

This collaboration aims to perform joint integration and evaluation of Smart Shooter’s technology with weapons and ammunition currently supporting the US Navy’s mission.

With an increased hit probability for small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS) and increased engagement range, Smart Shooter’s SMASH technology has demonstrated the potential to increase the Navy’s ability to engage sUAS at the individual level – using existing weapons and ammunition in inventory.