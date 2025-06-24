U.S. Army to get more Sgt Stout air defense systems

The U.S. Army has awarded General Dynamics Land Systems a $621 million contract modification to continue production and support of the Sgt Stout short-range air defense system, a mobile platform designed to protect maneuver forces from aerial threats including drones, helicopters, and low-flying aircraft.

According to a Department of Defense announcement, the modification (P00056) to contract W31P4Q-20-D-0039 covers systems, components, services, and technical support.

The work will be conducted at locations to be determined by individual orders and is expected to be completed by September 29, 2028. Army Contracting Command at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is overseeing the program.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The contract was awarded following a competitive solicitation, with one bid received via the internet.

The Sgt Stout system is based on the latest Stryker A1 chassis and incorporates a mix of onboard sensors, kinetic weapons, and guided missile systems. It is designed to offer forward-deployed air defense protection for Army maneuver units operating in contested environments.

According to the Army, the platform integrates with the service’s larger Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) battle command system, providing real-time threat tracking and engagement coordination.

The vehicle carries a mix of weapons, including Hellfire and Stinger missiles as well as a 30mm cannon. The armament enables the Sgt Stout to respond to a broad spectrum of aerial threats at short range with both speed and precision. The system is manned by a crew of three to four soldiers.

The Sgt Stout fills a critical capability gap that emerged following the retirement of legacy systems such as the Avenger. Designed for mobility and rapid deployment, it allows forward units to maintain protection without relying on static or rear-area air defense assets.

General Dynamics Land Systems, headquartered in Sterling Heights, Michigan, is a long-standing partner in the Army’s armored vehicle programs, including the Stryker, Abrams, and other tracked platforms.