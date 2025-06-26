U.S. Army tests new charges for 155mm artillery

At the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG), engineers are working to refine the performance and reliability of the Modular Artillery Charge System (MACS), a vital component in the firing of 155mm artillery rounds across multiple platforms.

The testing effort, underway at one of the Army’s most advanced proving grounds, aims to enhance how artillery propelling charges ignite and burn—directly influencing accuracy, range, and system longevity. The work builds on decades of innovation in guided and semi-guided munitions that have allowed U.S. forces to deliver precise fires against enemy formations at extended ranges.

The MACS is composed of two elements: the M231 low-zone charge and the M232 high-zone charge. Both were originally designed to support the Crusader self-propelled howitzer program in the early 2000s. Although the Crusader was ultimately canceled, the MACS system was retained and adapted for broader use across legacy artillery systems.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“Prior to that, the propelling charges in use by the Army were bag-based,” said Steve Flores, YPG Long Range Precision Fires Cross Functional Team Integrator. “They weren’t very rigid or conducive to putting into an ammunition handling system. The designers made sure the new charges were still compatible with the legacy weapons systems.”

Recently, YPG has been testing improvements to the Modular Artillery Charge System for the current generation of artillery. Read more at: https://t.co/ph4yfoic5l pic.twitter.com/jAZbJt4CrD — U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (@ypg_az) June 26, 2025

Flores explained that recent efforts have focused on reconfiguring and improving both M231 and M232 charges for current cannon systems. “They are improving the way it ignites for more uniformity and to mitigate breech oscillations at high zones,” he said. These oscillations—caused by uneven ignition—can lead to wear inside the gun barrel and impact long-term reliability.

One innovation under evaluation is the introduction of a common ignitor across both charge types, a change that could simplify logistics and reduce maintenance requirements. Engineers are also collecting critical data on how the new propellant formulations affect gun tube wear after repeated firings.

“Another key piece of data propelling charge designers require is how the gun tube is wearing after firing the new charge,” said Flores. “They need to know if it is wearing faster than with the legacy charge.”

YPG’s ammunition plant plays a central role in this process, assembling custom formulations and configurations of the charges according to detailed test parameters. “The ammo plant will assemble them to the customer’s instructions in any and all combinations of things,” Flores noted.

During test firings, velocity and chamber pressure are carefully monitored. Each charge is fired using an inert round — filled with wax to match the exact weight of a high explosive shell — to replicate realistic flight conditions without detonation risk.

“For testing propellant you don’t really need the actual high explosive round,” said Flores. “You just need something that is representative.” These rounds are equipped with inert fuzes fabricated at YPG and intercepted at the factory before being filled.

Testing also includes visual inspection of residue buildup inside the gun barrel, using internal cameras and physical checks after each round. These evaluations help determine how consistently the charges ignite and whether refinements are needed to reduce wear or fouling.

As global artillery competition intensifies, especially in high-volume theaters like Ukraine, developments at YPG reflect the Army’s ongoing push to maintain a technological edge in long-range fires and system endurance.