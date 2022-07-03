U.S. Army taps Oshkosh Defense for 513 JLTVs

Oshkosh Defense was awarded a contract from the U.S. Army for More Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV).

According to a press release from Oshkosh, the U.S. Army Contracting Command has placed a $216 Million order for 513 JLTVs and 1,152 trailers for the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Air Force, Navy, and the Armed Forces of Montenegro, Brazil, and Lithuania.

The new announcement comes just a month before the follow-on contract proposals are due. The contract calls for more than 15,000 additional vehicles over five order years followed by five option years, extending the associated production through 2034. The contract is expected to be awarded during the first quarter of 2023.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“Seven years ago, we assembled a world-class team of experts in engineering, manufacturing, supply chain management, and operations, and delivered a winning JLTV solution to the U.S. military,” said George Mansfield, Vice President and General Manager of Joint Programs for Oshkosh Defense. “Today, we have an experienced workforce, a refined manufacturing process, and a mature, robust supply chain. No one else can say that. We are committed to delivering the best protected mobility vehicle for years to come.”

To date, Oshkosh Defense has also built almost 17,000 vehicles and delivered them to over 50 locations worldwide.

Oshkosh says the JLTV family of vehicles is designed to restore payload and performance that were traded from light tactical vehicles to add protection in recent conflicts.

The JLTV is designed to give Soldiers and Marines a high level of mobility, transportability, and reliability while still providing warfighters with the level of protection a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle would give them.