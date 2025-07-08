U.S. Army new ballistic missile moves into production phase

The U.S. Army’s Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) Increment 1 program has received Milestone C approval, officially transitioning the long-range strike system into its Production and Deployment phase, service officials announced on July 2.

PrSM Increment 1 is designed to neutralize, suppress, or destroy enemy anti-access and area denial capabilities at ranges beyond 400 kilometers. The program represents a critical step in advancing the Army’s long-range precision strike capabilities and will eventually replace the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS).

“This Milestone C decision is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire PrSM team,” said Maj. Gen. Frank Lozano, Program Executive Officer for Missiles and Space. “PrSM will provide our Soldiers with a critical capability to engage and defeat threats at extended ranges, enhancing our ability to deter aggression and protect our national security.”

The system’s extended range and precision are intended to provide Army field artillery formations with the ability to conduct deep strikes and engage high-value targets in contested environments.

Lockheed Martin, the program’s prime contractor, welcomed the Army’s decision as an important step forward in supporting the service’s modernization priorities.

“I’m thrilled to share that the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) Increment One program has reached a major milestone with the US Army’s favorable Milestone C decision,” Paula Smith Hartley, Vice President of Missiles and Fire Control at Lockheed Martin, said in a statement posted on social media. “This critical capability will provide Soldiers with a significant advantage on the battlefield, enabling them to engage targets at extended ranges with precision and lethality.”

“I’m proud of the hard work and dedication of the entire PrSM team – thank you for continuing to push the boundaries of what’s possible,” Hartley added. “At Lockheed Martin, we’re committed to delivering innovative technologies that support the Army’s modernization efforts and enhance the effectiveness of our warfighters. Congratulations to the Army and Lockheed Martin teams on this outstanding achievement!”

The PrSM program is part of the Army’s broader effort to enhance its long-range fires portfolio as it shifts toward multi-domain operations. Service officials say the missile’s enhanced performance will enable U.S. forces to penetrate and disintegrate enemy defenses more effectively, ensuring battlefield dominance in future conflicts.

The Army has not released a timeline for full-rate production but indicated that initial fielding is expected to begin in the coming years.