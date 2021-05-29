U.S. Army could get up to 400 launchers of the new air defense system

The U.S. Army is seeking proposals for new, innovative solutions to address the Indirect Fire Protection Capability Increment 2 (IFPC Inc 2) requirements to develop a new air defense system, the U.S. government’s main contracting website announced May 28.

The U.S. Army Contracting Command – Redstone Arsenal (ACC-RSA) on Friday released its request for proposal for its IFPC Inc 2.

Federal Opportunities notice, Army Contracting Command announced plans to award deals for supply up to 400 IFPC Inc 2 launchers and associated interceptors.

The IFPC Inc 2 Acquisition Strategy is a rapid prototyping initiative to develop, qualify, and deliver fieldable prototypes to enter into Government testing and to support the IFPC Inc 2 combat capability by FY 2023.

According to a recently published request for information, the new air defense system develops to provide the capability to counter rockets, artillery and mortars, as well as provide residual cruise missile defense and defend against drones.

Designed with modularity in mind, the IFPC Inc 2-I system is composed of four key components: existing mission command and control (C2), existing sensors networked via the C2, existing interceptor(s) and a new Multi-Mission Launcher (MML). Taking advantage of the Army’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Systems of Systems network, the IFPC Inc 2-I system is integrated into the IAMD open network architecture enabling an ‘any sensor, best shooter, optimal interceptor’ capability to address a variety of targets.

Also added that the U.S. Army’s Sentinel radar serves as the IFPC Inc 2 sensor, while the U.S. Army’s Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) provides IFPC Inc 2 mission command functionality and service, and joint connectivity to support the system’s net-ready requirement.

The IFPC Inc 2 will provide 360-degree protection of critical fixed and semi-fixed assets, with the capability to engage simultaneous threats arriving from different azimuths.

A notice posted on the Federal website said that the U.S. Army will predominantly employ IFPC Inc 2 equipped forces in the operational support area, bridging the gap between tactical (e.g., Short Range Air Defense (SHORAD)) and strategic (e.g., Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) and Patriot) Air and Missile Defense (AMD) forces.