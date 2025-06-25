U.S. Army awards $221M contract for heavy dump trucks

The U.S. Army has awarded Mack Defense LLC a $221.8 million contract to supply M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks, along with associated logistics support and engineering services, according to a Department of Defense announcement.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order placed under the agreement. The estimated completion date is December 23, 2031.

The Army Contracting Command at Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is overseeing the acquisition.

According to information provided by Mack Defense, the M917A3 is a militarized variant of the Mack Granite series truck platform, customized to meet the U.S. Army’s demanding operational needs. Built for tactical missions, the M917A3 is engineered to handle heavy-duty material transport while operating in both domestic and forward-deployed environments.

As noted by the company, the truck combines commercial reliability with military-grade performance. “Mack Defense assembled a world-class team with one purpose in mind — to provide the U.S. Army with a best-in-class heavy dump truck that meets all military requirements,” the company said on its website.

The contract includes logistics products and support for engineering change proposals, which suggests ongoing vehicle improvement or integration of updated components over the duration of the agreement.

The M917A3 is intended to support U.S. Army mobility and infrastructure operations, including construction and maintenance of airfields, roads, firing ranges, and other critical facilities. Built for durability, the platform can operate in a wide range of conditions and terrains while transporting bulk materials such as gravel, sand, or rubble.

Mack Defense is a subsidiary of Mack Trucks, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company has previously delivered M917A3 trucks to the Army under earlier contracts and remains a primary supplier for the Army’s tactical logistics vehicle programs.

Neither the exact number of trucks nor the breakdown of associated support services were disclosed in the award notice. However, the contract’s duration and value indicate a multi-year commitment to sustaining and expanding the M917A3 fleet across Army units.