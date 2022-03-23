Two Turkish A400M transport planes stuck in Ukrainian airport

Two Turkish Air Force Airbus A400M military transport aircraft have been stuck in Ukraine as Russia invasion continues.

Turkish transport planes arrived at the Boryspil International Airport outside the Ukrainian capital Kyiv a few hours before the start of the Russian wild-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Curently two Turkish A400Ms are seen at new sattelite images opposite the terminal of Boryspil airport. Turksh military aircraft cannot leave Kyiv due to a high risk to flight safety due to the use of weapons and military equipment.

It is noted that the crews of the aircraft are now safe and their lives are not in danger.

Ukraine has closed its airspace to all flights after Russia began military action in the country. Europe’s aviation regulator also warned against the hazards of flying in areas bordering Russia and Belarus.

Ukraine State Air Traffic Services Enterprise said on its website that the country’s airspace was closed to civilian flights starting from 00:45 GMT on Thursday, with air traffic services suspended.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said airspace in Russia and Belarus within 100 nautical miles of their borders with Ukraine could also pose safety risks.