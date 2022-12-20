Turkish receives initial batch of new Boran howitzers

The Türkiye army recently received a batch of the first seven nationally developed Boran 105mm howitzers.

The Boran is a lightweight towed 155mm howitzer designed to strike over extended distances (17 km), regardless of terrain and obstacles.

Designed and developed by MKE engineers in line with the demands of the Türkiye Ministry of National Defense, Boran has successfully passed 24 tests in international standards

The new 105mm howitzer, with a weight of 1780 kilograms, portable by land, sea and air, the system features a minimal logistical footprint alongside maximum reliability and can be ready to fire in 1 minute.

According to Janes, the Boran gun features a bow-type carriage, and the saddle and 105 mm/30 caliber ordnance can be traversed to the rear and locked in position. It has a variable recoil system that varies from 800 mm (short) to 120 mm (long), and the barrel is provided with a muzzle brake. The traverse is 8° left and right, with an elevation from -3° to 70°.