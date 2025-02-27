Turkish army to receive new ALTUG fighting vehicles

Turkish military vehicle manufacturer BMC has signed a contract with the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) on February 24, 2025, to supply 29 ALTUĞ 8×8 wheeled fighting vehicles to the Turkish Land Forces Command.

The agreement is part of the 35mm Turreted Next-Generation Vehicles Project and includes Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) services for the fleet.

The ALTUĞ 8×8 is a next-generation armored combat vehicle designed to provide enhanced mobility, firepower, and protection for modern battlefield conditions. It is equipped with a 35mm turret, offering improved firepower against aerial and ground threats.

The vehicle integrates advanced armor protection, situational awareness systems, and electronic warfare capabilities, making it a versatile platform for different combat scenarios.

Under the contract, BMC will deliver the 29 ALTUĞ 8×8 vehicles along with logistical support services, ensuring maintenance, training, and operational readiness for the Turkish Land Forces.

The ALTUĞ 8×8 is expected to enhance combat effectiveness, survivability, and tactical superiority in both conventional and asymmetric warfare environments.