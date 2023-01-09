Monday, January 9, 2023
type here...

Turkey takes delivery of next-gen self-propelled howitzers

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Türkiye has taken delivery of its first next-generation self-propelled howitzers, according to local media.

Turkish media on Monday reported that the Türkiye’s Army takes delivery of the first six Firtina (Storm) 155mm self-propelled howitzers.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan personally attended a ceremony for the delivery of six new domestically made Firtina howitzers to the Turkish Armed Forces in the northwestern Sakarya province.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“We are determined to make 2023 a turning point in the defense industry along with other fields,” Erdogan said.

The T-155 Firtina is a Turkish variant of the South Korean K-9 self-propelled howitzer developed by Hanwha Defense. Fitted with an automatic fire-control system, the artillery has a maximum rate of fire of 6 rounds per minute and is capable of multiple-round simultaneous-impact firing. It has a firing range of 40 kilometers.

The self-propelled howitzer is fitted with Turkish fire control and communication systems, which are compatible with NATO standards. Indigenous engines and transmissions will be used on Firtina from 2025.

A total of 140 Firtina howitzers will be delivered at the end of the project.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine