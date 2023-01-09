Turkey takes delivery of next-gen self-propelled howitzers

Türkiye has taken delivery of its first next-generation self-propelled howitzers, according to local media.

Turkish media on Monday reported that the Türkiye’s Army takes delivery of the first six Firtina (Storm) 155mm self-propelled howitzers.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan personally attended a ceremony for the delivery of six new domestically made Firtina howitzers to the Turkish Armed Forces in the northwestern Sakarya province.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“We are determined to make 2023 a turning point in the defense industry along with other fields,” Erdogan said.

The T-155 Firtina is a Turkish variant of the South Korean K-9 self-propelled howitzer developed by Hanwha Defense. Fitted with an automatic fire-control system, the artillery has a maximum rate of fire of 6 rounds per minute and is capable of multiple-round simultaneous-impact firing. It has a firing range of 40 kilometers.

The self-propelled howitzer is fitted with Turkish fire control and communication systems, which are compatible with NATO standards. Indigenous engines and transmissions will be used on Firtina from 2025.

A total of 140 Firtina howitzers will be delivered at the end of the project.