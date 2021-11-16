Turkey intensifies military cooperation with Ukraine

The Turkish government is elevating defense cooperation with Ukraine to match the actual long-term threats in the region.

Turkey is seeking new defense technologies assets in light of the regional threat and under pressure from the United States and Europe after the conclusion of a contract with Russia for the S-400, while also looking at ways to reduce dependence on Western components.

According to Militarnyi, Turkey and Ukraine are going to implement over than 30 joint defense agreements and projects. Over the last four years, the number of joint Ukrainian-Turkish projects in the defense industry exceeded 30.

The cooperation between the two nations was discussed during the panel discussion dedicated to the Ukrainian-Turkish defense cooperation that was held in the framework of SAHA Expo-2021 show in Istanbul. The event was held by İstanbul Defence & Aerospace Cluster Association (SAHA) – Turkey’s largest and Europe’s second-largest defense aerospace cluster.

Vadym Nosdria, Director General of SE «Ukrspetsexport» acknowledged that Ukraine and Turkey have similar goals that predict the expansion of defense industry capabilities and strengthening their armed forces.

Vasyl Bodnar, Ukrainian Ambassador in Turkey, stated that Turkish defense companies open their representative offices in Ukraine and begin manufacturing in Ukraine.

Ukraine was represented by SE «Ukrspetsexport», «Motor Sich», «FED», «Ivchenko-Progress», «Radionics», «Defence Technologies» LLC, «Ukraviaprom» association, Kharkiv V. Karazin National University, and Kharkiv National Aviation University.

During SAHA Expo-2021 Turkish Baykar defense company ordered АІ-322F and АІ-25TLT jet engines from Ukrainian State Enterprise « Ivchenko-Progress».