Monday, June 17, 2024
type here...

Timak unveils Albania’s first armored vehicle at Eurosatory

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Timak, a pioneering Albanian company founded and led by women, has showcased its first military vehicle prototype, SHOTA, at Eurosatory 2024.

Named after a celebrated Albanian woman warrior, this new armored vehicle represents a milestone in Albania’s defense industry.

“We are thrilled to be the only Albanian company attending this prestigious expo, alongside representatives from 62 countries. Our dream has come true!” said Arjeta Puca, co-founder of Timak. She expressed hope that Timak’s presence at Eurosatory will inspire other Albanian companies to explore opportunities in the defense sector.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The introduction of the SHOTA prototype marks the beginning of Timak’s ambitious journey in military production, with several projects in the pipeline. In addition to the SHOTA, Timak’s website now features a new category of vehicles for police and military use. This includes explosion-proof vehicles, light utility SUVs for personnel and equipment transport, light tactical pickups for varied terrain, and heavy-duty carriers for large troop movements.

Timak’s initiative aligns with the Albanian government’s plans to rejuvenate the country’s dormant defense industry. Established in 2016, Timak specializes in the production, conversion, and installation of superstructures for various vehicles, such as ambulances, fire trucks, water tankers, and maintenance vehicles. The company operates offices in Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Turkey, and Montenegro.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russia’s new fighting vehicle spotted at assembly line

Dylan Malyasov -
The production of the Kurganets-25 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) has been spotted in the assembly lines of the Kurgan Machine-Building Plant (KMZ). The new fighting...

French-made armored vehicles endure Russian airstrike in Ukraine

Army

BAE Systems to unveil new air defense system at Eurosatory

Army

US conducts successful hypersonic test bed flight experiment

News

Canada sends modern ACSV armored vehicles to Ukraine

Army

Canada’s Roshel weighs making armored vehicles in Poland

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.