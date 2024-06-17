Timak unveils Albania’s first armored vehicle at Eurosatory

Timak, a pioneering Albanian company founded and led by women, has showcased its first military vehicle prototype, SHOTA, at Eurosatory 2024.

Named after a celebrated Albanian woman warrior, this new armored vehicle represents a milestone in Albania’s defense industry.

“We are thrilled to be the only Albanian company attending this prestigious expo, alongside representatives from 62 countries. Our dream has come true!” said Arjeta Puca, co-founder of Timak. She expressed hope that Timak’s presence at Eurosatory will inspire other Albanian companies to explore opportunities in the defense sector.

The introduction of the SHOTA prototype marks the beginning of Timak’s ambitious journey in military production, with several projects in the pipeline. In addition to the SHOTA, Timak’s website now features a new category of vehicles for police and military use. This includes explosion-proof vehicles, light utility SUVs for personnel and equipment transport, light tactical pickups for varied terrain, and heavy-duty carriers for large troop movements.

Timak’s initiative aligns with the Albanian government’s plans to rejuvenate the country’s dormant defense industry. Established in 2016, Timak specializes in the production, conversion, and installation of superstructures for various vehicles, such as ambulances, fire trucks, water tankers, and maintenance vehicles. The company operates offices in Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Turkey, and Montenegro.