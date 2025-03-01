Tensions rise as China vows to ‘get’ Taiwan

China’s Ministry of National Defense has issued a stark warning to Taiwan following Taipei’s announcement of expanded military exercises.

Wu Qian, the ministry’s spokesperson, told reporters in Beijing on Thursday that “We will come and get you, sooner or later,” underscoring Beijing’s growing hostility toward Taiwan’s defense initiatives.

The warning came after reports that Taiwan’s annual Han Kuang military exercises would expand in scope this year, with an increased live-fire phase and the mobilization of nearly 3,000 reserve troops. Taiwan considers the exercises a critical component of its defense strategy to deter or repel any potential military action by China, which has long vowed to annex the self-governed island.

Wu criticized the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government, stating that Taipei’s efforts to strengthen its defenses were a serious miscalculation. He accused Taiwan of seeking U.S. support for independence and attempting to resist unification by force.

He further warned that Taiwan’s policies would only lead to self-destruction. Beijing considers Taiwan an internal affair and continues to oppose what it perceives as foreign interference, particularly from the United States.

On the same day, four Chinese Coast Guard vessels reportedly entered Taiwan’s territorial waters near Kinmen before being intercepted and driven out by Taiwan’s Coast Guard. The incursion follows a series of similar maritime actions in the region, escalating tensions between the two sides.