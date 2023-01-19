Sweden to deliver CV90 fighting vehicles to Ukraine

Sweden announced it will send CV90 infantry fighting vehicles, Archer artillery systems and NLAW anti-tank missiles to Ukraine, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference, Prime Minister said his government had agreed on a three-part military support package for Ukraine, including “the first decision on starting deliveries of the artillery system Archer to Ukraine.”

“Military support is decisive,” Kristersson said, as “it can change who retakes the initiative this winter” on the front in Ukraine.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced on Thursday his country would provide Ukraine with 50 CV90 vehicles and 12 Archer systems to boost the country’s defenses against Russia’s invasion.

Earlier, Sweden announced plans to send the domestically developed Archer artillery system to Ukraine, but the information about the CV90 fighting vehicles came as a surprise to everyone.

The CV90 (Combat Vehicle 90) is a family of Swedish tracked combat vehicles designed by FMV, Hägglunds (BAE Systems Hägglunds) and Bofors during the mid-1980s. It is a modern, adaptable, and combat-proven vehicle with 1,300 vehicles in 15 variants sold to seven nations, including four NATO allies.

The CV90 is currently in use in Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and The Netherlands.