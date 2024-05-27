Monday, May 27, 2024
Spain to send Patriot missiles and Leopard tanks to Ukraine

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Ejército de Tierra español

Spain plans to send Patriot missiles and Leopard tanks to Ukraine as part of a €1.13 billion ($1.23 billion) weapons package announced last month, according to a report by El Pais newspaper.

The delivery includes a dozen Patriot anti-aircraft missiles, 19 German-made Leopard 2A4 tanks, and various other Spanish-made weapons such as anti-drone equipment and ammunition.

The announcement is expected to be made during an official visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Madrid, where he will meet with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and King Felipe.

The Spanish government approved the package last month, but did not specify the included weapons at the time. The decision to supply these advanced defense systems reflects Spain’s commitment to supporting Ukraine’s military efforts against Russian aggression.

Patriot missiles are among the most advanced air defense systems in the world, capable of intercepting incoming missiles and aircraft. The Leopard 2A4 tanks are renowned for their firepower and mobility, making them a valuable addition to Ukraine’s armored forces.

Spain’s contribution comes amid increased military aid from NATO countries to Ukraine, as Western allies continue to support Kyiv’s defense against Russian forces. The addition of these sophisticated systems is expected to enhance Ukraine’s defensive capabilities significantly.

Prime Minister Sanchez’s office declined to comment on the El Pais report, but the upcoming official announcement during President Zelensky’s visit is anticipated to shed more light on Spain’s ongoing military support for Ukraine.

