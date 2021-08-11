Wednesday, August 11, 2021
South Korean military tries out new armored vehicle for export

By Min Cheol Gu
The South Korean military validates a new locally developed protected multirole vehicle, called the KMPV Blue Shark, to support Korea’s products in the international defense export market.

The Korean military validates the KMPV Blue Shark vehicle by using them for a specified period.

Product trials conducted by the Army through the military’s validation initiative include performance tests and evaluations by Army operators. In return for freely lending their wares to the Army, defense suppliers receive evaluations that support their products in the international defense export market.

The medium-weight armoured-wheeled vehicle was developed by the Armor Kovico company by armed forces and for a wide range of Police and Law Enforcement special operations.

The vehicle has a length of 6.0m, a height of 2.3m and a gross weight (GVW) of 12,000kg. It can carry up to ten people, including three crew members and can be integrated with a variety of mission kits and complex systems for mission-specific roles. The maximum speed on the highway is 120 km/h.

It uses cost-effective, commercial, off-the-shelf (COTS) components and features an armoured monocoque cabin, which offers high-level protection and the highest internal volumes.

The basic level of armor protection is STANAG 4569 Level 2. The level of mine protection is STANAG 4569 Level 2a / 2b.

Min Cheol Gu
Gu Min-Chul is a defense reporter, covering the Korean defense industrial base and all related issues.

