South Korean firm patents futuristic tank

South Korean defense manufacturer Hyundai Rotem has officially registered the design of its next-generation main battle tank, as shown in newly released patent documentation from the Korean Intellectual Property Office.

According to filing number 3020240034192, the design patent was submitted on August 26, 2024, by Hyundai Rotem and formally registered on April 17, 2025, under patent number 3013032260000.

The patent was published on April 21, 2025. Legal status for the application is listed as “registered.”

The design sketches reveal a heavily armored vehicle with advanced modular features and a low-profile turret, suggesting an evolution beyond Hyundai Rotem’s current K2 Black Panther tank. The new platform is expected to incorporate upgraded survivability measures, situational awareness systems, and a focus on automation and crew protection.

While official details on technical specifications remain undisclosed, defense observers speculate the design may represent South Korea’s planned future combat system platform, developed under the Army’s next-generation armored vehicle strategy.

The tank could feature advanced active protection systems, AI-enabled threat detection, and hybrid propulsion—elements already in early-stage testing in South Korea.

The document lists Hyundai Rotem as the applicant and confirms a classification under armored vehicle systems, registered under general examination proceedings concluded on March 21, 2025.

The development comes amid South Korea’s broader defense modernization initiative, with Seoul seeking to expand its export footprint while reinforcing its ground forces in the face of evolving regional threats. The country has already secured international contracts for the K2 platform in Europe and the Middle East, and any follow-on system is likely to attract global attention.

Hyundai Rotem has not publicly commented on whether this new design will be adapted for production, but industry sources expect an unveiling of a prototype in the next one to two years, possibly during a major defense exposition such as DX Korea or Eurosatory.