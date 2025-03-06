South Korean fighter jets accidentally bomb civilian area

Fifteen people were injured Thursday after two South Korean Air Force KF-16 fighter jets mistakenly dropped eight air-to-surface bombs outside a designated training range during live-fire drills.

The incident, described by military officials as an unprecedented accidental bombing in a civilian area, occurred in Pocheon, a town located about 40 kilometers north of Seoul.

Authorities reported that the bombing, which took place around 10 a.m., resulted in damage to a church and seven other buildings. Among the injured were two soldiers and two foreign nationals. Fire officials said two civilian men sustained serious injuries to the face and shoulder but were not in life-threatening condition. Eight others with minor injuries were transported to hospitals for treatment, while the number of those injured is expected to rise as more individuals seek medical attention.

Local officials evacuated approximately 50 residents to a town hall away from the bombing site as a precaution.

Footage has now been released which appears to show yesterday’s “accidental bombing” in South Korea, in which an ROKAF KF-16 Multirole Fighter dropped 8 Mk-82 500lb Bombs on the Town of Dong-myeon in the Gyeonggi Province, during a Live-Fire Exercise with the U.S. Air Force. pic.twitter.com/txb43krnoi — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 6, 2025

The South Korean military confirmed that the two KF-16 fighter jets participating in the live-fire exercise “abnormally” released four MK-82 bombs each outside the designated training range. The Air Force has launched an investigation into the incident, led by Vice Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Park Ki-wan, to determine the cause of the unintended release. The military suspects pilot error may have played a role in the accident.

In a statement, the Air Force apologized for the civilian casualties and property damage. “We are sorry for the civilian damage from the abnormal (bomb) release accident and wish for the swift recovery of those injured,” the statement read. “We will actively take all necessary measures, including compensation for the damage.”

The incident is the first accidental bombing by South Korean fighter jets that has resulted in casualties. A similar event occurred in 2004 when an Air Force F-5B mistakenly dropped a practice bomb over Boryeong, 138 kilometers south of Seoul, though no injuries were reported at the time.

The accident occurred on the same day that South Korea and the United States conducted combined live-fire drills near the inter-Korean border. These exercises were part of a broader display of military readiness against North Korean threats ahead of the allies’ annual springtime exercises.

As investigations continue, the Air Force has pledged to implement measures to prevent future accidents and ensure the safety of both military personnel and civilians.