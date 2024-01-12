South Korea successfully test-fires “artillery killer” missile

South Korea recently achieved a successful test launch of a modified version of its indigenous Korean Tactical Surface to Surface Missile-I (KTSSM-I).

The test, which took place on January 11 at the testing site in Taean County, marks a significant step in the country’s ongoing efforts to enhance its defense capabilities, particularly in response to potential threats from North Korea.

The KTSSM is a ballistic-guided weapon system with a range exceeding 120 kilometers. Notably, the KTSSM’s powerful warhead enables it to penetrate underground targets effectively, providing South Korea’s military with a formidable capacity to neutralize hardened artillery sites equipped with numerous long-range guns.

The KTSSM-I variant is designed to be integrated into the domestic Chunmoo multiple-launch rocket system. This development aligns with South Korea’s strategic focus on strengthening its precision strike capabilities, specifically targeting North Korean artillery concealed in underground caves.

The impetus for this enhancement was the North’s shelling of Yeonpyeong Island in 2010, resulting in the tragic loss of two civilians and two Marines.

One notable feature of the KTSSM-I is its ability to penetrate the ground by several meters, enabling it to reach and neutralize hidden subterranean targets.