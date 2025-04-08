South Korea rolls out next-gen tactical bridge

South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) has officially rolled out a prototype of its next-generation tactical bridge system.

According to a statement from DAPA, the prototype was unveiled during a ceremony on April 8 in Eumseong, North Chungcheong Province.

The event was attended by officials from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Republic of Korea Army, the Defense Agency for Technology and Quality, and the Agency for Defense Development.

The new tactical bridge system—developed with domestic steel materials and civil engineering technologies—aims to support rapid mobility of heavy equipment such as tanks across destroyed or compromised infrastructure during wartime.

DAPA says the system is intended to replace older modular bridges with a more efficient and robust design.

Compared to the current-generation modular systems, the new bridge is expected to reduce deployment time and manpower requirements by 60 to 70 percent. It also reportedly supports 15 percent higher load capacity, allowing it to accommodate a wider range of combat vehicles under operational stress, the agency said.

“The second-generation tactical bridge represents a convergence of Korean materials science and civil infrastructure expertise,” DAPA said in its release.

The system will undergo a 17-month trial and evaluation phase, during which its performance will be assessed under operational conditions. Pending successful testing, the system may enter full-scale production and field deployment.

Final decisions on mass production will follow the completion of testing in late 2026.