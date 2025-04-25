South Korea holds large-scale amphibious landing exercise

The South Korean Navy and Marine Corps have commenced a large-scale amphibious landing exercise this week along the southeastern coastline, aimed at strengthening joint operational readiness in the face of evolving threats, including drone warfare.

According to statements from the armed forces, approximately 3,200 personnel are participating in the brigade-level drills near Pohang, located 260 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

The exercise, which began Tuesday, is set to continue over a 10-day period.

The operation mobilizes a substantial array of military assets. A total of 17 warships, including the ROKS Marado amphibious landing ship, and 19 aircraft such as the P-3 maritime patrol aircraft and KF-16 fighter jets, are involved. In addition, 22 amphibious landing vehicles have been deployed to support the exercise, the Navy and Marine Corps said.

This year’s iteration of the drill introduces new elements designed to address emerging battlefield challenges. For the first time, the exercise will include training focused on countering enemy suicide drones and deploying reconnaissance drones ahead of landing operations.

The Navy and Marine Corps said the added focus on unmanned aerial systems reflects the increasing use of such platforms in modern conflict zones, citing recent global examples where drones have altered the dynamics of ground and maritime engagements.

In a statement, the Navy emphasized that the exercise enhances joint operational capabilities, particularly in amphibious warfare and rapid response scenarios, ensuring both services remain prepared for contingencies on the Korean Peninsula and beyond.