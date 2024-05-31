Friday, May 31, 2024
type here...

South Korea completes fielding of KUH-1 Surion helicopters

NewsArmy
By Gu Min Chul
Modified date:
courtesy photo

The Republic of Korea Army announced on May 27, 2024, the completion of the flight test for its 210th and final KUH-1 Surion utility helicopter.

The flight took place at the Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) facility in Sacheon, marking the end of a significant phase in the Army’s modernization efforts.

The Surion, with a maximum airspeed of 270 kilometers per hour and the capacity to carry up to 13 individuals, has been tailored to meet various operational requirements. Developed between 2006 and 2012 at a cost of approximately $1 billion, the Surion was modeled after the SA330 Puma and developed in collaboration with Airbus Helicopters.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Since its introduction in 2012, the Surion has been an integral part of the Republic of Korea’s armed forces. This milestone marks the completion of the Surion fielding for the ROK Army, but various civil agencies, including the Korean National Police and the ROK Marine Corps, will continue to receive new aircraft.

The KUH-1 Surion has enhanced the operational capabilities of South Korea’s military with its advanced features and versatile design, underscoring the country’s commitment to maintaining a robust and modern defense infrastructure.

In March, it was reported that Iraq had demonstrated interest in acquiring the South Korean KUH-1 helicopter.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Gu Min Chul
Gu Min Chul
Gu Min Chul is a defense reporter who covers the Korean defense industry and all related issues.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukrainian missile strike obliterates ferry crossing in Crimea

Dylan Malyasov -
Ukrainian defense forces successfully targeted a ferry crossing in Crimea used by the Russian military for transporting equipment and ammunition. The night attack, carried out...

DARPA picks two firms to develop experimental X-plane

Aviation

North Korea unveils new wheeled tank destroyer

Army

Oshkosh secures $108.9 million contract for Army trucks

Army

Russian cleric claims “resurrection” of Chinese mercenary in Ukraine

Army

US Army receives first fielded quadcopters

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.