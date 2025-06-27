South Korea buys 20 more KF-21 fighter jets

Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI) has secured a second production contract for its domestically developed KF-21 Boramae fighter jet.

In a press release issued Thursday, KAI announced it signed a 2.39 trillion-won ($1.76 billion) agreement with the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) to build 20 additional KF-21 jets.

The contract also includes logistics support such as technical manuals and training programs.

The new deal follows an earlier contract signed in June 2024 for the first batch of 20 aircraft, valued at 1.96 trillion won. Under the current schedule, KAI expects to begin delivering the first fighters to the Republic of Korea Air Force in the second half of 2026. A total of 40 jets are planned for delivery by 2028.

The KF-21 program was launched in 2015 as a joint project between South Korea and Indonesia, aimed at developing a supersonic fighter to replace aging F-4 and F-5 fleets. The platform is designed to enhance air superiority and strike capabilities with a mix of advanced avionics, indigenous sensors, and multirole functionality.

According to KAI, six prototypes have been undergoing flight testing since the first took off in July 2022. These tests, overseen by DAPA, are part of a broader effort to validate the KF-21’s performance ahead of full-scale production and integration into the Air Force.

South Korea’s investment in the KF-21 aligns with its long-term defense strategy to establish a self-reliant aerospace industry and secure advanced airpower assets amid evolving regional threats. The aircraft is expected to serve as a bridge between fourth- and fifth-generation fighters, incorporating stealth-reducing features while maintaining affordability and ease of maintenance.

The KF-21 has already attracted interest from Poland, Peru, and the United Arab Emirates, where potential buyers are seeking alternatives to more costly Western fifth-generation platforms. While no export contracts have been finalized, these countries have reportedly shown interest in the aircraft’s blend of advanced capability and affordability.