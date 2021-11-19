SNC to upgrade US Marine Corps tactical aircraft

Privately held Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) was selected by Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Tactical Airlift Program Office (PMA-207) for a new contract award to support KC-130J 7.0/8.1 Block Upgrade installations on four United States Marine Corps (USMC) aircraft.

The company also said that options for an additional eight aircraft were also awarded. This contract is the third SNC has been awarded in recent years.

The KC-130J Block Upgrade is a new flight management system that conforms to communications, navigation, surveillance (CNS) and air traffic management (ATM) mandates. Additionally, it provides enhanced global positioning system (GPS) capabilities, upgraded communications systems and improves friend-or-foe identification technology.

“SNC’s decades of proven expertise and robust production infrastructure have made it a go-to leader in large aircraft modification and integration,” said Mark Williams, senior vice president of aviation strategic plans and programs. “This latest NAVAIR contract is further proof that SNC’s trusted services and innovative thinking motivate our customers and partners to continue working with us – not because they have to, but because they want to. As always, SNC’s team of committed experts are delivering results for our clients.”

This award for SNC’s Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Aviation and Security (IAS) business area strengthens its reputation as an industry leader in post-production modifications on C-130 aircraft. IAS is a leading integrator for special mission aircraft, including major AC-130J modifications, MC-130J RF countermeasures (RFCM), MC-130J airborne mission networking (AbMN), KC-130J Harvest Hawk Plus and other mission system upgrades. IAS performs special mission aircraft upgrades in its expansive production space in Colorado Springs, Colorado.