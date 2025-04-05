Shield AI rolls out radar-free surveillance system for combat aircraft

Shield AI, a San Diego-based defense technology firm, unveiled its latest product this week ahead of the Sea-Air-Space Expo: the ViDAR Pod, a new AI-enabled Visual Detection and Ranging system designed to deliver real-time, passive wide-area surveillance across land and sea without the use of radar.

The system, designed for unmanned aerial systems and adaptable to rotary and small fixed-wing aircraft, enables persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations in contested environments where traditional radar may compromise a platform’s position.

“For too long, detection at scale has been dominated by radar, but ViDAR changes that paradigm,” said Christian Gutierrez, Vice President of Hivemind Solutions at Shield AI. “As modern battlefields become more contested, platforms must detect, locate, classify, and track threats without relying on active emissions.”

The ViDAR Pod, configured in a 60-centimeter underbelly-mounted tube, combines multi-spectral cameras with embedded processing and an inertial measurement unit. Shield AI says the passive system enables operators to track both land and maritime targets—day or night—without broadcasting a signal, a key advantage in environments where stealth is essential.

According to a statement from the company, the system can detect a broad spectrum of threats, including dark vessels with disabled AIS, fast attack craft, semi-submersibles, vehicles, and dismounted personnel. “ViDAR delivers persistent surveillance at a fraction of the size, weight, and power,” the company said.

The technology is built to function independently or alongside radar, offering flexibility across mission types from force protection to targeting and maritime security. Shield AI notes that ViDAR outperforms many sensors in its weight class, particularly in scenarios involving hard-to-spot, low radar cross-section threats.

Founded in 2015, Shield AI develops autonomous systems and AI software products used by U.S. and allied forces. The company’s platforms, including the V-BAT drone and Hivemind AI stack, are fielded across global defense operations. With offices in the U.S., Australia, Ukraine, and the UAE, Shield AI continues to expand its presence in defense innovation.