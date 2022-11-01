Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Saboteurs blew up Russian Ka-52 helicopters

By Dylan Malyasov
A massive explosion erupted at the Russian Naval Aviation air base in western Russia as saboteurs blew up Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters.

Saboteurs reportedly have destroyed two Ka-52s, and two more were seriously damaged at the Ostrov airfield in Pskov lies 500 miles from Ukraine.

A little later was released minute video purportedly depicting the sabotage.

The short video depicts a man crouching alongside a Russian Ka-52, preparing what appears to be a bomb combining an MD-5M detonator with a VZD-6Ch mechanical fuze.

Russia is visually confirmed to have lost over 25% of its total operational Ka-52 helicopter fleet, according to the UK Ministry of Defense (MoD).

The last intelligence update said there had been at least 23 verified losses of Russia’s Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopter in Ukraine since the invasion.

According to open-source intel tracker Oryx, Russia has lost at least 25 Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters since Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine began on Feb. 24.

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

