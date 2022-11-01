Saboteurs blew up Russian Ka-52 helicopters

A massive explosion erupted at the Russian Naval Aviation air base in western Russia as saboteurs blew up Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters.

Saboteurs reportedly have destroyed two Ka-52s, and two more were seriously damaged at the Ostrov airfield in Pskov lies 500 miles from Ukraine.

A little later was released minute video purportedly depicting the sabotage.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The short video depicts a man crouching alongside a Russian Ka-52, preparing what appears to be a bomb combining an MD-5M detonator with a VZD-6Ch mechanical fuze.

#Russia: A video surfaced allegedly showing the planting of explosive charges on a Russian Ka-52 helicopter by a saboteur on Veretye Air Base, Pskov Oblast – according to Russian media two helicopters there were damaged due to unknown explosions at 30th October. pic.twitter.com/Ks85KxgVNu — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) October 31, 2022

Russia is visually confirmed to have lost over 25% of its total operational Ka-52 helicopter fleet, according to the UK Ministry of Defense (MoD).

The last intelligence update said there had been at least 23 verified losses of Russia’s Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopter in Ukraine since the invasion.

According to open-source intel tracker Oryx, Russia has lost at least 25 Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters since Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine began on Feb. 24.