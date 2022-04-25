Russia’s new T-90M Proryv spotted in Ukraine for first time

Russia’s new T-90M Proryv (Breakthrough) main battle tank was spotted in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine for the first time since the Kremlin launched its invasion.

Videos that recently emerged on social media appear to show the latest version of the Russian T-90 main battle tank, commonly known as Proryv.

A short video is showing the T-90M tank with the Nakidka camouflage system that is intended to reduce the infrared, thermal, and radar band signatures. In its core, it’s a camouflage made of an undisclosed radio-absorbing and IR-dampening material, intended to make large vehicles such as tanks easy to conceal on the battlefield, even from radars and thermal imagers.

The T-90M Proryv has received a principally new turret that differs from the serial-produced module and a more powerful engine. The Proryv is outfitted with a new multi-channel sighting system that allows employing weapons at any time of day or night and, as its major advantage, it can exchange data with other vehicles in real-time.

The T-90M tank considerably surpasses its T-90 predecessor by its combat efficiency while keeping such advantages of the previous model as exceptional reliability and the minimum amount of maintenance in its operation.

Vladimir Putin unleashed the biggest war in Europe since World War Two with the justification that modern, Western-leaning Ukraine was a constant threat and Russia could not feel “safe, develop and exist”.

Moscow heads into the third month of its invasion of Ukraine with no end in sight to fighting that has killed thousands, uprooted millions and reduced cities to rubble.