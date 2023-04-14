Friday, April 14, 2023
type here...

Russia’s ancient tanks spotted in Ukraine

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Some of the museum-ready T-54/55 tanks have been spotted on the battlefield, where Russian troops are on the defensive against Ukrainian forces attempting to liberate a substantial swathe of their country.

The ancient T-54/55 tanks, the first prototype of which was completed in 1945, were reportedly spotted in the southern Ukrainian Zaporozhzhia region.

The Russian Armed Forces are facing a tank deficit as it rebuilds units to send back into Ukraine.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The T-54/55 is the most-produced tank in military history. The Soviets produced a staggering 83,500 tanks. The Poles and Czechs made 21,000 more. China cloned it and made sure North Korea, North Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia had as many as they needed.

T-54s and T-55s have been involved in many of the world’s armed conflicts since their introduction in the second half of the 20th century. Perhaps one of the most battle-tested tanks ever.

More than 70 years of service and no end in sight.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the executive editor of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant READ MORE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2023 Defence Blog - online military magazine