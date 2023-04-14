Russia’s ancient tanks spotted in Ukraine

Some of the museum-ready T-54/55 tanks have been spotted on the battlefield, where Russian troops are on the defensive against Ukrainian forces attempting to liberate a substantial swathe of their country.

The ancient T-54/55 tanks, the first prototype of which was completed in 1945, were reportedly spotted in the southern Ukrainian Zaporozhzhia region.

The Russian Armed Forces are facing a tank deficit as it rebuilds units to send back into Ukraine.

The T-54/55 is the most-produced tank in military history. The Soviets produced a staggering 83,500 tanks. The Poles and Czechs made 21,000 more. China cloned it and made sure North Korea, North Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia had as many as they needed.

T-54s and T-55s have been involved in many of the world’s armed conflicts since their introduction in the second half of the 20th century. Perhaps one of the most battle-tested tanks ever.

More than 70 years of service and no end in sight.