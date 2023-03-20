Monday, March 20, 2023
type here...

Russian Z helicopter wreckage found in Ukraine

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian Soldiers have found the wreckage of a Russian attack helicopter white letter ‘Z’ daubed on them in the Kharkiv region.

Imagery of the damaged helicopter suggests they could be a Russian Mi-35M attack helicopter, with the serial number RF-13010 and bort number Yellow 17,  that was shot down in February.

Pictures and videos now circulating on social media show the helicopter with the letter ‘Z’ daubed is heavily damaged and turned on its side. The ‘Z’ is one of the symbols that can be seen painted on Russian military vehicles and aircraft taking part in the invasion of Ukraine.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Mi-35M is one of the modern combat helicopters in the Russian Air Force inventory. It is also operated by the armed forces of Venezuela, Brazil, Azerbaijan, Nigeria, Kazakhstan and Mali.

The aircraft integrates modern, high-precision weaponry for destroying ground-based armoured targets and providing air support for ground missions.

The military helicopter can be armed with up to eight 9М114 or 9M120 Ataka-V radio-guided anti-tank missiles, up to 80 ‘S-8’ 80mm unguided rockets and 20 ‘S-13’ type 122mm unguided aircraft rockets.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is executive editor of Defence Blog. He is journalist, accredited defense adviser and consultant. READ MORE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine