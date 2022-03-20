Sunday, March 20, 2022
Russian troops use Belarus’ airport to strike targets in Ukraine

By Dylan Malyasov
Russian troops are using an airport located 3 km north-east of Gomel, the second-largest city in Belarus, to strike targets in Ukraine. 

In the newly released video, shared by the official account of the Russian defense Ministry, observers spotted footage showing that Russian troops used Gomel airport as military bases for its armed drones.

According to a tweet from MotolkoHelp, the Russian Ministry of Defense provided evidence of the use of Gomel airport for strikes on targets in Ukraine.

“A video published today shows a Russian drone with ammunition taking off from the Gomel airfield, missile strikes on Ukrainian territory and landing at the same airfield,” the message added.

A video posted on Social media by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service showed a Forpost-R drone eqquiped wth two KAB-20 aerial bombs. The Forpost, in turn, is a license-built version of the Israeli Israel Aircraft Industries Searcher reconnaissance drone.

The Ukraine Air Force Command also reported that Russian combat aircraft uses Belarus airspace to launch missiles at targets on Ukrainian territory.

