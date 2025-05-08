Russian military gets batch of new ‘Ladoga’ armored vehicles

The Russian military has begun receiving the new “Ladoga” armored vehicle, developed by the AVD company for use in high-risk operations and personnel transport, according to local media reports.

The Ladoga armored vehicle was designed specifically to protect troops from ambushes and mines during operations in contested zones. As noted by the manufacturer, comparative trials were conducted between the Ladoga and the more widely known GAZ Tigr vehicle. In those trials, Ladoga reportedly outperformed its predecessor in range, payload capacity, mobility, and crew protection.

According to company, the latest version of the Ladoga is equipped with a monocoque armored body, reinforced ballistic glass, and a fully protected engine compartment. Its armor is rated at BR5 under Russia’s GOST R 50963-96 standard, equivalent to STANAG 4569 Level 2. This provides resistance against 7.62x39mm armor-piercing incendiary rounds and mine blasts under the wheels or chassis.

A key feature of the updated vehicle is its mine-resistant underbody design, aimed at reducing casualties from roadside explosive devices.

Although some Russian media claim the vehicle costs just $55,800, sources within the Russian Armed Forces suggest the actual procurement price is closer to $245,000 per unit, excluding standard communications and electronic warfare systems. These reports also indicate that the model currently being fielded includes significant structural changes from the original prototype.

The platform is positioned as a cost-effective alternative for internal security forces and law enforcement units operating in complex and hostile environments.