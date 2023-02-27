Monday, February 27, 2023
type here...

Russian Kamikaze drone crashes into Ukraine’s T-84 tank

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Rolyn Kropf

The Special Operations Forces of the Russian Armed Forces have claimed it destroyed a Ukrainian T-84 tank with a kamikaze drone.

A rare T-84 main battle tank, one of just ten Ukraine built, was seen being struck by a Lancet drone in a newly surfaced video.

The released footage has not yet been verified and the location is currently unconfirmed.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

In addition, it should be noted that the technical characteristics of the Lancet drone do not allow it to destroy heavily armored targets such as tanks. Drone’s 5kg HE warhead is too weak to penetrate tank armor.

The T-84 is an upgraded Ukrainian variant of the Soviet-era T-80 tank. The highly advanced version of the T-80U was developed by Kharkiv Morozov Machine Building Design Bureau for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. It was designed to combat ground-based as well as low-flying, low-speed aerial targets while providing superior protection and high mobility for ground forces.

The T-84 is protected by an improved Explosive Reactive Armor (ERA) package Kontakt-5 which was the first type of ERA able to significantly decrease the penetration of armor-piercing fin-stabilized discarding sabot (APFSDS) rounds.

The tank is also protected by the optical-electronic countermeasures complex “Shtora-1” designed to jam anti-tank laser and infrared systems of incoming missiles and anti-tank guided weapons. The system integrates laser warning sensors, an infrared jammer, and a smoke/aerosol screen laying system.

The first T-84 prototype rolled out in 1994, and in the same year, it was decided to build several more new combat vehicles. After the successful completion of the extensive trials program in the late 1990s, the T-84 tank entered service with the Ukrainian Army in 1999. On 24 August 2000, 10 T-84 MBTs took part in the parade dedicated to the 10th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.      READ MORE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine